Returns At Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Are On The Way Up

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Century Aluminum's (NASDAQ:CENX) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Century Aluminum is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0067 = US$6.5m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$516m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Century Aluminum has an ROCE of 0.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 15%.

NasdaqGS:CENX Return on Capital Employed November 26th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Century Aluminum's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Century Aluminum.

What Can We Tell From Century Aluminum's ROCE Trend?

It's great to see that Century Aluminum has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 0.7% on their capital employed. Additionally, the business is utilizing 36% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 35% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

What We Can Learn From Century Aluminum's ROCE

From what we've seen above, Century Aluminum has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And with a respectable 57% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Century Aluminum and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

While Century Aluminum isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

