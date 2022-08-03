Returns At Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Bon Natural Life's (NASDAQ:BON) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bon Natural Life is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$5.7m ÷ (US$39m - US$8.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Bon Natural Life has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Chemicals industry average of 12% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Bon Natural Life's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bon Natural Life.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 18% for the last three years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 272% in that time. Since 18% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last three years, the reduction in current liabilities to 22% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Bon Natural Life has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. Despite these impressive fundamentals, the stock has collapsed 87% over the last year, so there is likely other factors affecting the company's future prospects. That's why it's worth looking further into this stock because while these fundamentals look good, there could be other issues with the business.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Bon Natural Life (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

While Bon Natural Life may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

