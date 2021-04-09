Returns At Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Are On The Way Up

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Berry:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = US$59m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$175m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Berry has an ROCE of 4.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 7.9%.

NasdaqGS:BRY Return on Capital Employed April 9th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Berry's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

It's great to see that Berry has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 4.8% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 56%. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 12%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Berry has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 30% in the last three years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Berry and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

While Berry isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.