Returns At Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Appear To Be Weighed Down

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Baker Hughes, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = US$1.8b ÷ (US$36b - US$9.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Baker Hughes has an ROCE of 6.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.2%.

NYSE:BKR Return on Capital Employed December 3rd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Baker Hughes compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Baker Hughes' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Baker Hughes' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.7% and the business has deployed 58% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

As we've seen above, Baker Hughes' returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Since the stock has declined 40% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Baker Hughes has the makings of a multi-bagger.

