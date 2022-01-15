Returns At Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) Are On The Way Up

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Acadia Healthcare Company, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = US$393m ÷ (US$4.6b - US$403m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Acadia Healthcare Company has an ROCE of 9.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 12%.

NasdaqGS:ACHC Return on Capital Employed January 15th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Acadia Healthcare Company's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Acadia Healthcare Company here for free.

What Can We Tell From Acadia Healthcare Company's ROCE Trend?

Acadia Healthcare Company has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 34%. The company is now earning US$0.09 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Acadia Healthcare Company appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 31% less capital to run its operation. Acadia Healthcare Company may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

The Bottom Line On Acadia Healthcare Company's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Acadia Healthcare Company has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 50% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Acadia Healthcare Company you'll probably want to know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.