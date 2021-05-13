Returns Are Gaining Momentum At United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for United States Cellular, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.024 = US$227m ÷ (US$10b - US$739m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, United States Cellular has an ROCE of 2.4%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 2.5%.

NYSE:USM Return on Capital Employed May 13th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for United States Cellular compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering United States Cellular here for free.

So How Is United States Cellular's ROCE Trending?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 2.4%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 49%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On United States Cellular's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that United States Cellular can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Considering the stock has delivered 2.3% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

United States Cellular does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 3 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

