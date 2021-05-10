Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Steel Dynamics is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$10b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Steel Dynamics has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from Steel Dynamics. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 14%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 48%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Steel Dynamics thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Steel Dynamics' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Steel Dynamics is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 199% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

