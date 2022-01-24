Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Schnitzer Steel Industries' (NASDAQ:SCHN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Schnitzer Steel Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$235m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$349m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2021).

Therefore, Schnitzer Steel Industries has an ROCE of 17%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 17%.

NasdaqGS:SCHN Return on Capital Employed January 24th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Schnitzer Steel Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Schnitzer Steel Industries. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 17%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 82% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Schnitzer Steel Industries has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 78% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Schnitzer Steel Industries can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Schnitzer Steel Industries (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

While Schnitzer Steel Industries isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

