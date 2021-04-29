Returns Are Gaining Momentum At O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on O2Micro International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = US$5.5m ÷ (US$102m - US$15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, O2Micro International has an ROCE of 6.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 9.9%.

NasdaqGS:OIIM Return on Capital Employed April 29th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for O2Micro International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Shareholders will be relieved that O2Micro International has broken into profitability. The company now earns 6.4% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that O2Micro International has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And a remarkable 424% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

O2Micro International does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for O2Micro International that you might be interested in.

