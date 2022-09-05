Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Norfolk Southern's (NYSE:NSC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Norfolk Southern is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$4.7b ÷ (US$39b - US$2.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Norfolk Southern has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Transportation industry average of 15%. NYSE:NSC Return on Capital Employed September 5th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Norfolk Southern compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Norfolk Southern.

So How Is Norfolk Southern's ROCE Trending?

Norfolk Southern has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 31% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

As discussed above, Norfolk Southern appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And a remarkable 112% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Norfolk Southern that you might find interesting.

