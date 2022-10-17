Returns Are Gaining Momentum At N-able (NYSE:NABL)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at N-able (NYSE:NABL) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for N-able:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = US$40m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$58m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, N-able has an ROCE of 4.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured N-able's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering N-able here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For N-able Tell Us?

While the ROCE isn't as high as some other companies out there, it's great to see it's on the up. The figures show that over the last three years, ROCE has grown 36% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, N-able is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Given the stock has declined 25% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you want to know some of the risks facing N-able we've found 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

