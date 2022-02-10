Returns Are Gaining Momentum At MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for MRC Global, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0016 = US$2.0m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$440m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, MRC Global has an ROCE of 0.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 12%.

NYSE:MRC Return on Capital Employed February 10th 2022

In the above chart we have measured MRC Global's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MRC Global here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

It's great to see that MRC Global has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 0.2% on their capital employed. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 32%. MRC Global could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

The Key Takeaway

From what we've seen above, MRC Global has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And since the stock has fallen 62% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

While MRC Global looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MRC is currently trading for a fair price.

While MRC Global may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.