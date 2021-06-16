Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Manitowoc Company:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = US$48m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$478m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Manitowoc Company has an ROCE of 4.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.1%.

NYSE:MTW Return on Capital Employed June 16th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Manitowoc Company's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Manitowoc Company.

How Are Returns Trending?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Manitowoc Company promising. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 111% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

Our Take On Manitowoc Company's ROCE

As discussed above, Manitowoc Company appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 5.7% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Like most companies, Manitowoc Company does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

