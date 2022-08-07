Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Lindsay is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$76m ÷ (US$712m - US$174m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

Thus, Lindsay has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.5% generated by the Machinery industry.

What Can We Tell From Lindsay's ROCE Trend?

Lindsay is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 14%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 32%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Lindsay thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Lindsay can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 98% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Lindsay can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

