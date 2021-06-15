Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lawson Products:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = US$12m ÷ (US$265m - US$95m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Lawson Products has an ROCE of 7.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 9.2%.

NasdaqGS:LAWS Return on Capital Employed June 15th 2021

So How Is Lawson Products' ROCE Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 7.2%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 72%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Lawson Products has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 169% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, Lawson Products does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

