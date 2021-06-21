Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Innodata, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = US$2.5m ÷ (US$56m - US$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Innodata has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGM:INOD Return on Capital Employed June 21st 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Innodata's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Innodata has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Innodata's ROCE Trend?

Innodata has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 6.4%, which is always encouraging. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Innodata has remained flat over the period. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

The Key Takeaway

As discussed above, Innodata appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

