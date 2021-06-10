Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Greenland Technologies Holding (NASDAQ:GTEC)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Greenland Technologies Holding (NASDAQ:GTEC) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Greenland Technologies Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$9.5m ÷ (US$145m - US$88m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Greenland Technologies Holding has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.2% generated by the Machinery industry.

NasdaqCM:GTEC Return on Capital Employed June 10th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Greenland Technologies Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Greenland Technologies Holding here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Greenland Technologies Holding are quite reassuring. Over the last three years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 17%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 25%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Another thing to note, Greenland Technologies Holding has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 61%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From Greenland Technologies Holding's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Greenland Technologies Holding is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 262% total return over the last year tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Greenland Technologies Holding we've found 5 warning signs (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



