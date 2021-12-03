Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Gates Industrial:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = US$510m ÷ (US$7.5b - US$842m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Thus, Gates Industrial has an ROCE of 7.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gates Industrial compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Gates Industrial here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Gates Industrial Tell Us?

Gates Industrial is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 50% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Gates Industrial has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 16% to shareholders over the last three years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Gates Industrial does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Gates Industrial that you might be interested in.

