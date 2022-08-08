Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Fossil Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$117m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$433m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

So, Fossil Group has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Luxury industry average of 15%.

NasdaqGS:FOSL Return on Capital Employed August 8th 2022

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Fossil Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Fossil Group's ROCE Trend?

Fossil Group has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 94% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning US$0.1 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 51% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. Fossil Group may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 34% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Fossil Group has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Given the stock has declined 17% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Fossil Group that we think you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

