Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Enerpac Tool Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = US$42m ÷ (US$797m - US$135m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

Thus, Enerpac Tool Group has an ROCE of 6.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Enerpac Tool Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Enerpac Tool Group here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Enerpac Tool Group has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 23%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 46% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

Our Take On Enerpac Tool Group's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Enerpac Tool Group has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Given the stock has declined 17% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Enerpac Tool Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

