Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Coffee Holding (NASDAQ:JVA)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Coffee Holding (NASDAQ:JVA) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Coffee Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = US$901k ÷ (US$37m - US$4.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

Therefore, Coffee Holding has an ROCE of 2.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 9.3%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Coffee Holding's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Coffee Holding's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Coffee Holding has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 2.8% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 28% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 12%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, Coffee Holding has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has only returned 24% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

One more thing to note, we've identified 4 warning signs with Coffee Holding and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

