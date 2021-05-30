Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Carriage Services' (NYSE:CSV) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Carriage Services, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = US$88m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Carriage Services has an ROCE of 8.0%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.0%, it's still a low return by itself.

NYSE:CSV Return on Capital Employed May 30th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Carriage Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Carriage Services here for free.

So How Is Carriage Services' ROCE Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 8.0%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 40%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Carriage Services is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 74% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Carriage Services, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

