Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Big 5 Sporting Goods is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$71m ÷ (US$700m - US$240m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

Thus, Big 5 Sporting Goods has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Specialty Retail industry.

NasdaqGS:BGFV Return on Capital Employed April 8th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Big 5 Sporting Goods' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Big 5 Sporting Goods here for free.

What Can We Tell From Big 5 Sporting Goods' ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Big 5 Sporting Goods. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 16%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 62%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Big 5 Sporting Goods has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 103% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Big 5 Sporting Goods can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you want to continue researching Big 5 Sporting Goods, you might be interested to know about the 3 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

While Big 5 Sporting Goods isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.