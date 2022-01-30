Returns Are Gaining Momentum At AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on AdvanSix is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$190m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$306m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, AdvanSix has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Chemicals industry average of 11% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AdvanSix compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From AdvanSix's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from AdvanSix. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 38%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at AdvanSix thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, AdvanSix has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 56% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

