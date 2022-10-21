Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Abercrombie & Fitch's (NYSE:ANF) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Abercrombie & Fitch, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$146m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$959m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Abercrombie & Fitch has an ROCE of 8.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Abercrombie & Fitch compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Abercrombie & Fitch.

What Can We Tell From Abercrombie & Fitch's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Abercrombie & Fitch is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 8.2% on its capital. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Abercrombie & Fitch has remained flat over the period. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 35% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Abercrombie & Fitch has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has only returned 26% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

