Returning Colombia to pre-pandemic oil output level top challenge, says minister

BOGOTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The top challenge for Colombia's oil and coal sectors next year will be returning to pre-pandemic levels of production, Energy Minister Diego Mesa said on Wednesday.

Mesa would not give estimates for 2021 production of oil, coal, gold or other minerals but said the ministry would publish targets in January.

"The particular challenges for production for 2021 will be to manage to return to the path we had before COVID," Mesa told journalists during a video press conference.

Average daily oil production was 885,851 barrels per day (bpd) in 2019, but was down to 751,374 bpd in October 2020, the latest month for which figures are available.

Global demand for oil - Colombia's top export and source of foreign exchange - will close this year down approximately 15%, Mesa said.

The government has said it will offer up to 40 blocks for auction at its next oil round in 2021, after awarding just four blocks in its most recent sale.

The challenge of returning to pre-pandemic output is the same for coal, which has not only been affected by work stoppages connected to the pandemic but also by a three-month strike which halted production at major mine Cerrejon, Mesa said.

Cerrejon and its largest union reached a deal to end the strike late last month.

Third-quarter coal production of 11 million tonnes was down 47.2% compared with the same quarter in 2019.

Colombia produced 82.2 million tonnes of coal in 2019.

The government is also planning to auction more contracts for renewable energy projects in the first half of next year.

