Return Trends At Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Aren't Appealing

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Weyco Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$29m ÷ (US$256m - US$22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Weyco Group has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Retail Distributors industry average of 15%.

NasdaqGS:WEYS Return on Capital Employed December 21st 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Weyco Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Weyco Group, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Weyco Group Tell Us?

Over the past five years, Weyco Group's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Weyco Group to be a multi-bagger going forward.

In Conclusion...

We can conclude that in regards to Weyco Group's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Since the stock has declined 11% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Weyco Group (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

While Weyco Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.