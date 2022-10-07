Return Trends At Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Aren't Appealing

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Utah Medical Products' (NASDAQ:UTMD) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Utah Medical Products is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$20m ÷ (US$116m - US$4.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Utah Medical Products has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.3% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Utah Medical Products has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Utah Medical Products Tell Us?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 18% and the business has deployed 37% more capital into its operations. 18% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Utah Medical Products has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Utah Medical Products has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And given the stock has only risen 17% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So to determine if Utah Medical Products is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

While Utah Medical Products doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

While Utah Medical Products may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

