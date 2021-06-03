Return Trends At NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Aren't Appealing

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for NorthWestern:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = US$243m ÷ (US$6.5b - US$386m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, NorthWestern has an ROCE of 4.0%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 4.8% average generated by the Integrated Utilities industry.

What Does the ROCE Trend For NorthWestern Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at NorthWestern. The company has employed 29% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 4.0%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On NorthWestern's ROCE

In summary, NorthWestern has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 26% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

