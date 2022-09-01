Return Trends At National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) Aren't Appealing

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for National Vision Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = US$120m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$354m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, National Vision Holdings has an ROCE of 6.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%. NasdaqGS:EYE Return on Capital Employed September 1st 2022

In the above chart we have measured National Vision Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering National Vision Holdings here for free.

What Can We Tell From National Vision Holdings' ROCE Trend?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for National Vision Holdings in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.2% and the business has deployed 41% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On National Vision Holdings' ROCE

In conclusion, National Vision Holdings has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 19% over the last three years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, National Vision Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

