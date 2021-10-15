Return Trends At MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Aren't Appealing

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at MSA Safety's (NYSE:MSA) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on MSA Safety is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$230m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$318m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, MSA Safety has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Commercial Services industry average of 7.5% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured MSA Safety's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For MSA Safety Tell Us?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 37% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 14%. 14% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that MSA Safety has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

In Conclusion...

In the end, MSA Safety has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 179% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

