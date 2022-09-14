Return Trends At Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Aren't Appealing

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Kraft Heinz, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = US$5.1b ÷ (US$92b - US$9.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Kraft Heinz has an ROCE of 6.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 9.5%. NasdaqGS:KHC Return on Capital Employed September 14th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Kraft Heinz's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're a bit concerned with the trends, because the business is applying 26% less capital than it was five years ago and returns on that capital have stayed flat. This indicates to us that assets are being sold and thus the business is likely shrinking, which you'll remember isn't the typical ingredients for an up-and-coming multi-bagger. Not only that, but the low returns on this capital mentioned earlier would leave most investors unimpressed.

What We Can Learn From Kraft Heinz's ROCE

It's a shame to see that Kraft Heinz is effectively shrinking in terms of its capital base. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 45% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

