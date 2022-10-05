Return Trends At Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) Aren't Appealing

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Highway Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = US$619k ÷ (US$14m - US$4.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Highway Holdings has an ROCE of 6.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 10%. NasdaqCM:HIHO Return on Capital Employed October 5th 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Highway Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Highway Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Highway Holdings' ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, Highway Holdings' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Highway Holdings to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line

We can conclude that in regards to Highway Holdings' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 19% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Highway Holdings has the makings of a multi-bagger.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for Highway Holdings you'll probably want to know about.

While Highway Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

