Return Trends At Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Aren't Appealing

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hanesbrands:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$837m ÷ (US$7.1b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Hanesbrands has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Luxury industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Hanesbrands' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Over the past five years, Hanesbrands' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So unless we see a substantial change at Hanesbrands in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. This probably explains why Hanesbrands is paying out 37% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

What We Can Learn From Hanesbrands' ROCE

In a nutshell, Hanesbrands has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has declined 61% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Hanesbrands has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Hanesbrands (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While Hanesbrands isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

