Return Trends At Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Aren't Appealing

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Fortune Brands Home & Security is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$8.3b - US$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an ROCE of 16%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the Building industry. NYSE:FBHS Return on Capital Employed August 24th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Fortune Brands Home & Security's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Fortune Brands Home & Security's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 16% and the business has deployed 54% more capital into its operations. 16% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Fortune Brands Home & Security has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Fortune Brands Home & Security has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And given the stock has only risen 12% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So to determine if Fortune Brands Home & Security is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Fortune Brands Home & Security (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Fortune Brands Home & Security may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

