Return Trends At Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Aren't Appealing

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at Encompass Health's (NYSE:EHC) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Encompass Health is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$819m ÷ (US$6.7b - US$794m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Encompass Health has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Healthcare industry average of 12%.

NYSE:EHC Return on Capital Employed January 10th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Encompass Health compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Encompass Health.

What Can We Tell From Encompass Health's ROCE Trend?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 43% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 14%. Since 14% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Encompass Health has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 68% return if they held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Encompass Health you'll probably want to know about.

While Encompass Health isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

