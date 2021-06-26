Return Trends At Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Aren't Appealing

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Clearfield's (NASDAQ:CLFD) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Clearfield:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$15m ÷ (US$104m - US$12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Clearfield has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Communications industry average of 7.9% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Clearfield's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 17% and the business has deployed 65% more capital into its operations. 17% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Clearfield has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

In Conclusion...

In the end, Clearfield has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 108% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

