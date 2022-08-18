Return Trends At Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Aren't Appealing

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Black Hills:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$454m ÷ (US$9.1b - US$785m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Black Hills has an ROCE of 5.4%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.8%. NYSE:BKH Return on Capital Employed August 18th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Black Hills compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Black Hills Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Black Hills. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 5.4% and the business has deployed 38% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

As we've seen above, Black Hills' returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And with the stock having returned a mere 32% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

