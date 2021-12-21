Return Trends At Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Aren't Appealing

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Axalta Coating Systems:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$596m ÷ (US$7.2b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Axalta Coating Systems has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Chemicals industry average of 11%.

NYSE:AXTA Return on Capital Employed December 21st 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Axalta Coating Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Axalta Coating Systems here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Things have been pretty stable at Axalta Coating Systems, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So unless we see a substantial change at Axalta Coating Systems in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

We can conclude that in regards to Axalta Coating Systems' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 13% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Axalta Coating Systems (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

