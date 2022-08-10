Return Trends At ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Aren't Appealing

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for ARC Document Solutions, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = US$18m ÷ (US$312m - US$73m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, ARC Document Solutions has an ROCE of 7.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Commercial Services industry average of 8.9%.

NYSE:ARC Return on Capital Employed August 10th 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for ARC Document Solutions' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating ARC Document Solutions' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is ARC Document Solutions' ROCE Trending?

We're a bit concerned with the trends, because the business is applying 21% less capital than it was five years ago and returns on that capital have stayed flat. This indicates to us that assets are being sold and thus the business is likely shrinking, which you'll remember isn't the typical ingredients for an up-and-coming multi-bagger. Not only that, but the low returns on this capital mentioned earlier would leave most investors unimpressed.

Our Take On ARC Document Solutions' ROCE

In summary, ARC Document Solutions isn't reinvesting funds back into the business and returns aren't growing. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 16% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to continue researching ARC Document Solutions, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

While ARC Document Solutions isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.