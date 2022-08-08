Return Trends At Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Aren't Appealing

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over Amphenol's (NYSE:APH) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Amphenol is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$2.4b ÷ (US$15b - US$2.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Amphenol has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electronic industry average of 12% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Amphenol's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Amphenol Tell Us?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 66% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 19%. 19% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Amphenol has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Amphenol's ROCE

To sum it up, Amphenol has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 109% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Amphenol and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

