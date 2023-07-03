Return to bond market by Brazil's Petrobras 'exceeds expectations'

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - The latest 10-year bond issuance from Brazil's state-run Petrobras beat expectations, its chief financial officer said on Monday, as the bond raised some $1.25 billion powered by strong demand.

The company's first such issuance since 2021 was a stress test for Petrobras management, which after less than six months in office is still looking for market validation of its new focus.

In an interview, CFO Sergio Caetano Leite hailed the "successful" issuance, in part because it was oversubscribed.

"From a qualitative point of view, the bond issue exceeded expectations. And also quantitatively because it had overbooking, it had important rate compression," he said.

The issuance was 3.4 times oversubscribed and featured 327 orders from investors in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The bonds mature in July 2023 and have a 6.5% annual coupon and a 6.625% per year yield to investor.

Over 60% of the orders came from investment funds, an important qualitative sign of the operation, said Leite.

"They accepted the operation at a final rate that was a little above the investment grade, but very good," he added.

Some of the funds raised will be used to improve Petrobras' debt profile, as financial liabilities currently stand closer to lower end of around $50 billion.

"Today, Petrobras' debt is closer to this minimum profile, around $53 billion," said Leite, describing the firm's liabilities as "controlled debt" and predicting that Petrobras will have a more active position in capital markets.

"We are going to invest a lot more, but we don't want to leverage the company," he added.

Leite declined to say whether or not the company plans additional bond issuance, only saying it will be attentive to future opportunities.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Kim Coghill)

