News & Insights

US Markets

Return to bond market by Brazil's Petrobras 'exceeds expectations'

Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

July 03, 2023 — 08:26 pm EDT

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - The latest 10-year bond issuance from Brazil's state-run Petrobras beat expectations, its chief financial officer said on Monday, as the bond raised some $1.25 billion powered by strong demand.

The company's first such issuance since 2021 was a stress test for Petrobras management, which after less than six months in office is still looking for market validation of its new focus.

In an interview, CFO Sergio Caetano Leite hailed the "successful" issuance, in part because it was oversubscribed.

"From a qualitative point of view, the bond issue exceeded expectations. And also quantitatively because it had overbooking, it had important rate compression," he said.

The issuance was 3.4 times oversubscribed and featured 327 orders from investors in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The bonds mature in July 2023 and have a 6.5% annual coupon and a 6.625% per year yield to investor.

Over 60% of the orders came from investment funds, an important qualitative sign of the operation, said Leite.

"They accepted the operation at a final rate that was a little above the investment grade, but very good," he added.

Some of the funds raised will be used to improve Petrobras' debt profile, as financial liabilities currently stand closer to lower end of around $50 billion.

"Today, Petrobras' debt is closer to this minimum profile, around $53 billion," said Leite, describing the firm's liabilities as "controlled debt" and predicting that Petrobras will have a more active position in capital markets.

"We are going to invest a lot more, but we don't want to leverage the company," he added.

Leite declined to say whether or not the company plans additional bond issuance, only saying it will be attentive to future opportunities.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Kim Coghill)

((carolina.pulice@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.