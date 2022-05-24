Return of the Whipsaw? Best Buy, Snap Down

Tuesday, May 24, 2022



After two strong days in the market for the Dow and S&P 500, we’re returning to a bearish stance in Tuesday’s pre-market: the Dow is -172 points at this hour, the S&P is -38 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is -196 points. A warning from social media firm Snap SNAP has lowered guidance for current quarter earnings and revenues, helping Nasdaq take a step lower.



Snap, the parent company of popular app Snapchat, issued a warning about its lowered forecast and slower pace of hiring moving forward, and has brought about its worst trading day since its IPO in early 2017 — down -34% in pre-market trading. It has also set the entire social media space into a downward spiral: Meta FB is -8% in early trading and Pinterest PINS in -17%.



Best Buy BBY is also down this morning, though not nearly as much, on its mixed Q1 earnings report out this morning: earnings of $1.57 per share came in 2 cents shy of the Zacks consensus, while quarterly sales of $10.65 billion topped estimates by 2.1%. Guidance was also lowered for the full fiscal year, helping shares down -2.5% this morning; the big-box retailer is already down -29% year to date. For more on BBY’s earnings, click here.



After the market opens today, we’ll see new S&P Global PMI data for Manufacturing and Services. Both are expected to tick down in May from April’s relatively strong levels. We’ll also get a look at New Home Sales for April, which are expected to reach 750K for the month — down from the 763K reported in March.



This is notable because March was the first time in years the Fed raised interest rates; although near-term Fed funds is not directly correlated with 30-year mortgage rates, we are already seeing mortgages higher than they were in the first quarter on the year. Those in the home buying market were largely aware of this fact, and we may have seen a pull-forward of home buys in Q1 based on access to lower mortgage rates at that time.



It’s a little early to say the “whipsaw effect” is back in the day-to-day trading markets. But what we do see so far is companies giving somewhat negative news getting hammered, and associated companies taking a hit as well — therefore, we’re mindful that our near-term gains may be at immediate risk ahead of today’s opening bell.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.