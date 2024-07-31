Return of FAANG? 1 Mega-Cap Tech Stock to Buy and 2 to Avoid.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s been a while since we’ve heard of the cohort known as FAANG. Since OpenAI kicked off ChatGPT and the generative artificial intelligence boom, it’s been mostly about the Magnificent Seven.

Over the past few quarters, though, some members of the Magnificent Seven have been markedly more magnificent than others. And with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stumbling once again following its latest quarter, perhaps the group known as the Magnificent Seven isn’t the best representation of performance in big tech anymore.

Heck, I’d argue that FAANG is overdue for a bit of a comeback, especially when you consider FAANG member Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been overdoing TSLA stock over the past year.

Instead, the return of FAANG may be in the cards, as they look to outdo the Magnificent Seven from here. Notably, many Magnificent Seven members are also FAANG stocks. In any case, let’s have a look at two mega-cap techs to sell and one to buy.

Tesla (TSLA)

With the recent rotation from mega-cap tech to some of the neglected mid-cap names, perhaps the Magnificent Seven’s heyday is now behind us. That’s not to say big tech is done for as the AI boom continues.

However, there’s no question that EV juggernaut Tesla is dragging down the Magnificent Seven, with shares now down around 14% over the past year.

Sure, TSLA stock enjoyed a nice 5.6% bounce on Monday’s session. But when you consider how big the bumps in the road have been, any such bounces seem more like an opportunity to sell than chase.

With Robotaxi Day being pushed to October 10 from August, questions linger as to what the company is really cooking up for investors. Perhaps it’s best that Tesla delays the big day so that it can deliver a more polished product. After all, robotaxis is not something you’d want to rush.

In any case, the wait between now and the big day will be long, choppy and potentially painful.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been the king of the Magnificent Seven, with shares still up more than 140% year to date, even after the latest July correction. You can nitpick the company’s latest quarter all you like, but you probably won’t find much that’d convince you to sell.

However, with NVDA stock down around 11% from its peak and a double-top technical pattern that looks to be in the works, perhaps the time has come to take profits. And if you’re one of the lucky many who doubled their money this year, playing with the house’s money seems prudent.

Now, Nvidia continues to be the king of AI. While the stock would most definitely be a great buy on weakness, it seems much more vulnerable to amplified downside if the Magnificent Seven’s fall has yet to conclude.

With more big-tech earnings coming in this week, the stakes are high for the broad basket, especially Nvidia, as investors start getting critical of lofty AI spending.

Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix is the lone FAANG member that wasn’t included in the Magnificent Seven. With NFLX stock gaining more than 35% year to date, I’d argue it’s time to show the streaming champ some love again. Why?

It’s continued to grow despite its size and the growing number of players in the streaming market. The company’s subscriber base grew 8 million in the latest quarter — not bad for a firm that never got a chance to graduate to the Magnificent Seven.

If FAANG is going to make a comeback, the streamer’s growth needs to keep impressing from here.

With the freeloader password-sharing crackdown and the early ad-based tier jolt now behind the firm, the lowest-hanging fruit has already been picked. That said, Netflix has many ways it keep its growth going strong in the next year.

Live sports, video games and a more aggressive push into India are all pillars of growth that could keep subscribers coming in.

