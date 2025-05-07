Return of the Crypto Bulls? ETFs to Consider

Bitcoin’s volatility has been a constant theme this year, led by trade war uncertainties. The cryptocurrency started the year with a 15% gain, after which it reversed course in late January, falling around 26% by early March.

However, after a volatile March-April month, Bitcoin regained momentum, rallying strongly and posting a 23% gain up to the first week of May. The fundamental drivers of digital currencies are expected to remain robust and support the anticipated stability ahead.

Growing institutional adoption, forecasts of a weakening greenback and a favorable macroeconomic backdrop pave the way for a highly optimistic future for the digital asset, outweighing the headwinds faced by the digital currency.

Institutional Investors’ Growing Crypto Appetite

Growing interest from institutional investors is sending a positive signal to the market, reflecting the confidence of the world’s largest institutions in digital currency. According to Economic Times, over the past two weeks, Bitcoin spot ETFs have recorded net inflows of over $4.2 billion, as institutional investors have been rapidly increasing their crypto exposure.

According to Geoff Kendrick, an analyst at Standard Chartered, in mid-May, investors can also be on the lookout for 13Fs filed with the SEC from US ETFs, as they could offer insight into growing institutional support for Bitcoin, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. Kendrick anticipates that these disclosures would reveal increased buying activity from institutional investors.

Kendrick also pointed out that Bitcoin spot ETF inflows could highlight a rotation, with funds shifting from gold ETFs into Bitcoin ETFs could be underway. Per Kendrick, if this trend persists, it can be suggested that investors may be increasingly viewing Bitcoin as a more attractive safe-haven than gold.

The Dollar Slips, Bitcoin Gains

Driven by the Trump administration’s chaotic tariff policies and a shift in investor focus away from U.S. assets, the greenback is on a gradual decline. According to TradingView, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has fallen 2.25% over the past month and 8.13% year to date.

Cryptocurrency, an alternative to traditional currencies, tends to gain from a weaker greenback. According to Forbes, as the greenback loses strength, Bitcoin’s finite supply, coupled with growing institutional adoption, positions it as an appealing asset for preserving purchasing power.

Per forecasts of some financial institutions, as quoted on Forbes, a 15-20% decline in the U.S. dollar over the coming years could further strengthen Bitcoin’s long-term value proposition.

Will the Fed Fuel Bitcoin's Rally?

If the Fed goes ahead with an interest rate cut, it could boost investor risk appetite, potentially leading to increased exposure to digital currencies. Additionally, lower interest rates would leave investors with more capital, often leading to increased interest in cryptocurrency.

The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged in its recent meeting, with most economists projecting rate cuts to begin in 2025. Per Barclays economists, as quoted on Reuters, the Fed won’t start with interest rate cuts till July,allowing time for greater clarity on potential tariffs.

Market sentiment has also shifted accordingly, now favoring a rate cut in July, followed by two additional reductions later in the year. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the Fed will reduce interest rates in July, with a 77.6% probability of easing and a 99.5% likelihood of a rate cut in September.

Price Forecasts

Combined with positive momentum in equity markets, Bitcoin seems poised to break the psychological $100,000 barrier and could soon surpass its all-time high of around $109,000.

According toStandard Chartered analyst Geoff Kendrick, as quoted on Yahoo Finance, favorable market tailwinds could potentially drive Bitcoin to $120,000 in the coming months. The year-end target remains at $200,000.

Per Kendrick, a potential strategic reallocation away from U.S. assets could be the catalyst for Bitcoin’s next upswing and if the trend materializes, a new all-time high in Q2 could be expected.

Joe Burnett, director of market research at Unchained, as quoted on Forbes, a Bitcoin price surge to $200,000 or even $250,000 this year could also be expected, driven by favorable macro conditions.

ETFs to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few ETFs for investors to increase their portfolios’ exposure to digital currencies, taking advantage of the favorable macroeconomic landscape and the long-term optimistic outlook for digital assets.

However, investing in digital currencies does require increased risk appetite and tolerance for extreme volatility, driven by the short-term volatility, with cryptocurrencies fluctuating up and down. It’s important for investors to stay alert and track the developments. Despite short-term price swings, the long-term outlook for digital currencies remains optimistic.

Investors can consider funds like IShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC, ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB and Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust BITB.

Regarding charging annual fees, BITB is the cheapest option among the above-mentioned funds, charging 0.20%, and is more suitable for long-term investing. Investors can also look at Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust BTC, which is a cheaper alternative to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. BTC charges an annual fee of 0.15%

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

