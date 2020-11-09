Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

A week ago, Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Results overall were credible, with revenues arriving 7.1% better than analyst forecasts at US$51m. Higher revenues also resulted in lower statutory losses, which were US$0.44 per share, some 7.1% smaller than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Retrophin after the latest results. NasdaqGM:RTRX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Retrophin's eight analysts is for revenues of US$208.0m in 2021, which would reflect an okay 7.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$2.01 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$201.8m and losses of US$2.25 per share in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Retrophin's future following the latest consensus numbers, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn thatthe analysts have increased their price target for Retrophin 5.1% to US$33.33on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Retrophin at US$38.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$27.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Retrophin's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 7.2%, compared to a historical growth rate of 12% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 21% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Retrophin is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Retrophin going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Retrophin that you should be aware of.

