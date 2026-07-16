Retrieve Medical Integrates CLEAR1 Identity Platform Into Retrieve Medical Passport

(RTTNews) - Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. (RMHI), a healthcare technology company focused on patient-controlled health information solutions, has announced a partnership with CLEAR, the secure identity company, to integrate CLEAR1, CLEAR's secure identity platform, into the Retrieve Medical Passport system.

The company's flagship platform, the Retrieve Medical Passport, enables individuals to securely access, manage, and share healthcare information.

The integration is intended to bolster identity verification, streamline secure access to healthcare information, and support individuals in maintaining greater control over their medical records.

By integrating CLEAR1, Retrieve Medical aims to make it easier for individuals to access and manage their healthcare data.

According to the company, key benefits of the integration include enhanced identity verification, improved security and privacy, a streamlined user experience, and support for interoperability initiatives that facilitate the secure exchange of healthcare information among providers, health systems, and healthcare networks.

The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $1.

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