Retractable Stock Slips Post Q1 Earnings, Sales Decline Y/Y

Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. RVP have lost 3.8% since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with the S&P 500 Index’s 1.1% decline over the same period. Over the past month, however, the stock gained 1.2%, trailing the S&P 500’s 4.7% rise.

Retractable’s Earnings Snapshot

Retractable reported first-quarter 2026 net sales of $7.2 million, down 13.5% from $8.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The company posted a net loss of $4.2 million, narrower than the $10.5 million loss reported a year earlier. Basic and diluted loss per share improved to 14 cents from 35 cents in the prior-year period. Operating loss widened to $6.2 million from $4.7 million last year, while operating expenses rose 14% year over year to $5.3 million from $4.7 million.

Domestic revenue declined 19.9%, though international revenue increased 42.4%, driven primarily by higher EasyPoint needle sales. Overall unit sales rose 3.6%.

RVP’s Revenue Trends and Product Mix

RVP said a higher proportion of international sales and increased EasyPoint needle sales weighed on overall revenue despite a slight increase in unit sales. Domestic sales represented 82.9% of total revenues in the quarter compared with 89.6% a year ago. Domestic unit sales fell 11.5%, while domestic unit sales as a percentage of total unit sales declined to 72.1% from 84.9% last year.

Retractable attributed the disproportionate decline in domestic revenue relative to unit sales to lower average selling prices caused by product mix changes and higher transaction costs tied to distributor agreements. International sales growth was largely supported by stronger EasyPoint needle demand, although management noted continued uncertainty regarding the timing of future international orders.

By product category, syringe sales remained dominant, accounting for 80.8% of first-quarter sales. EasyPoint products contributed 13.8%, while other products, including IV safety catheters and blood collection products, made up 5.4% of sales. Management expects international sales of VanishPoint syringes and EasyPoint needles to improve in the second half of 2026 following certification under the European Union Medical Device Regulation.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Retractable Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Retractable Technologies, Inc. Quote

Retractable’s Margin Pressure and Tariff Impact

Gross loss narrowed substantially to $838,408 from $1,911 in the year-ago period. Cost of manufactured product decreased 3.1% year over year, mainly due to lower freight and tariff expenses, while royalty expense declined 6.9% because of lower gross sales.

The company spent $11.6 thousand on tariff expenses during the quarter, reflecting mitigation efforts such as strategic sourcing and increased domestic production. Retractable manufactured 39% of its products domestically in the first quarter. However, management warned that tariffs could continue to materially affect future costs and profitability. As of May 1, 2026, most syringe and needle products imported from China were subject to a 110% tariff rate.

RVP noted that 61% of products sourced during the quarter came from Chinese manufacturers, although some were shipped directly to international customers and therefore avoided tariffs. Retractable said it continues efforts to expand domestic manufacturing, including adapting equipment to domestically produce 0.5mL syringes in commercial quantities during the second half of 2026.

RVP’s Operating Expenses and Liquidity

Operating expenses increased mainly due to higher donation expenses. Retractable disclosed that approximately $900 thousand of first-quarter operating expenses related to non-recurring consulting expenses and charitable product donations. The donations were tied to overstock inventory items.

RVP recorded an unrealized gain of $192,172 on debt and equity securities in the quarter, against a $7.2 million unrealized loss in the prior-year period. Retractable ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.8 million, up slightly from $2.6 million at the end of 2025. Cash used in operations totaled $1.4 million during the quarter, while the company held $32.9 million in debt and equity securities as of March 31, 2026. Management said those investments could be liquidated if needed to support operations.

Management stated that liquidity is expected to decline materially over the next one to three years because of tariffs and increased domestic manufacturing costs, although Retractable believes existing cash and investments are sufficient to meet foreseeable liquidity needs.

Retractable’s Workforce Reduction and Cost Savings

In April 2026, Retractable reduced its workforce by approximately 16%. The company expects the move to generate annual savings of about $2.2 million in wages and employment benefits, equivalent to 13% of total estimated workforce costs. The restructuring is expected to result in one-time separation payments of approximately $122 thousand. About 58% of the payroll reductions affected manufacturing or manufacturing-support positions, while the remainder impacted sales and sales-support roles.

RVP’s Other Developments

Retractable continued work under its Technology Investment Agreement with the U.S. government related to expanded domestic syringe and needle production capacity. The company said all required equipment and property construction under the agreement have been completed, with no further expansion reimbursements expected. The agreement remains in effect through June 30, 2030, requiring maintenance of production capacity and giving the U.S. government preference during public health emergencies.

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