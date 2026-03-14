Retiring Soon? Make This 1 Move Right Now to Protect Your Savings From a Stock Market Crash

Key Points

It's more important than ever to ensure your retirement fund is prepared for market volatility.

Proper asset allocation is key to keeping your savings safe.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

It's a daunting time to be on the verge of retirement, with stock prices dipping and many Americans growing increasingly concerned about a recession.

There are no guarantees that we are headed toward a recession or market crash, but it's wise to prepare for potential volatility anyway. For those nearing retirement, there's one crucial move to make right now.

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Proper asset allocation is key right now

It's more important than ever to ensure your asset allocation fits your life stage. Most people are investing in a mix of relatively aggressive and conservative investments -- generally, stocks and bonds. How those investments are divided up within your portfolio is your asset allocation.

Stocks have greater earning potential, but they're also more vulnerable to market volatility. As you approach retirement, it's wise to gradually shift your portfolio toward more conservative investments.

A portfolio with an appropriate asset allocation can still face turbulence, but it's unlikely to be hit as hard as one allocated entirely to stocks. If you will be withdrawing your money soon, that can make all the difference.

What is your ideal asset allocation?

Proper asset allocation will depend primarily on your age and risk tolerance. Generally, your portfolio should become more conservative as you age. Those who are especially risk-averse, though, may want to invest more heavily in bonds than others their age.

Even if you're nearing retirement, it's still wise to keep at least some money in stocks. Because stocks tend to earn more than bonds, they can help your nest egg continue to grow well into retirement.

Your exact asset allocation will depend on your unique situation, so it's wise to discuss your needs with a finance professional. That said, a general rule of thumb is to subtract your age from 110, and the result is the suggested percentage of your portfolio to allocate to stocks. So if you're 70 years old, you may want to allocate 40% of your assets to stocks and 60% to bonds.

Market volatility may be looming. However, appropriate asset allocation can help protect your long-term financial future.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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