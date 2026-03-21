Retiring Out West? These Cities Make the Dream More Affordable Than You'd Think

Key Points

The West features some of the most scenic parts of the U.S., including mountain ranges, riverwalks, and the Pacific Ocean.

While big-name cities have gotten more expensive over the years, a few smaller spots are gaining traction and offer attractive prices for retirees.

You can get more mileage out of your nest egg in these five cities.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The Western U.S. features beaches, great weather, and plenty of amenities. While expensive big cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles can make the West seem unfeasible for retirees, there are plenty of options.

Also, the West isn't just its beautiful coastline. There are plenty of Western states with scenic views and outdoor activities that don't touch the Pacific Ocean. These are some of the best places to retire in the West.

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1. Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces has sunshine for more than 300 days per year, along with warm weather that makes it easy to get out and about. It has several parks, museums, and other attractions to keep retirees busy. The city also offers recreational programs for people who are 50 years or older, which makes it easier to meet new people and get acquainted with the city.

Houses are also relatively affordable, with the median price at $350,625, according to Realtor.com. The median rent is $1,700 per month, which is enough for most Social Security payments to cover.

Las Cruces is located less than one hour away from the El Paso International Airport. It's also near the Rio Grande River.

2. Tucson, Arizona

Tucson is warm year-round and has a median home price of $275,000, according to Realtor.com. If you'd prefer to rent a home, it also has a median rent price of $1,025 per month. Affordability is a strong suit for this city, and that detail is pivotal for retirees based on research from the Motley Fool's Best States to Retire to in 2026.

The same index found that healthcare is a top concern for retirees, and Tucson delivers in this area as well. The Banner- University Medical Center and TMC Health offer specialized care for patients. The former is listed as one of the best hospitals in the nation for geriatrics and nephrology.

Tucson features many outdoor activities and cultural sites like the Saguaro National Park and the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Pickleball is extremely popular in the area, with Udall Park acting as a major hub for players.

3. Pueblo, Colorado

Pueblo gives retirees access to the Colorado Mountains without having to pay Denver prices. Realtor.com pegs the median home price at $279,925 for the city, and the median rent only comes to $1,430 per month.

Retirees can walk through the Pueblo State Park and the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk. The Pueblo Zoo is also a great option, and the SRDA Active Adult Center offers fitness classes and social activities that make it easier to integrate with the community.

Pueblo is less than two hours away from Denver and Boulder. However, Pueblo has a growing downtown that features small businesses, restaurants, and cultural attractions that won't make you yearn for Colorado's more well-known cities.

4. Cedar City, Utah

Cedar City is approximately 6,000 feet above sea level and offers tremendous views of the mountains. The Cedar Breaks National Monument showcases many of these mountains in a display of natural beauty that resembles the Grand Canyon.

Dixie National Forest is another popular spot for nature lovers, and there are several places to enjoy in the city, such as the Utah Shakespeare Festival theater and Frontier Homestead State Park Museum.

Cedar City is more expensive than other places on this list, but it's still relatively affordable. The median home price currently stands at $444,000, according to Realtor.com. That price has remained mostly unchanged for the past three years, while the median rent is $1,625 per month.

5. Fresno, California

Fresno is one of the few affordable parts of California that will give your nest egg more breathing room. It's in the Central Valley region and is approximately three hours away from San Francisco and Los Angeles. It's wedged nicely in the middle of the state and has many outdoor sites, including the Shinzen Friendship Garden and the Forestiere Underground Gardens.

Realtor.com lists the median home price of Fresno at $415,000, which is slightly down year over year. The city also has a median rent of $1,600 per month.

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